The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, putting in doubt his availability for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need to test negative twice, 24 hours apart, for the virus before Thursday night's game against the Bucs.

If Goedert us unable to go, expect to see more from veteran Zach Ertz to be the teams primary pass-catching tight end. So far this season, Goedert has 15 catches for 216 yards (14.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, compared to Ertz who has hauled in 14 balls for 160 yards and a score.

Get our free mobile app

Ertz recently spent the last five days away from the team before the Dallas game, when he was placed on the on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this season.

Godert caught two passed for 28 yards in the Eagles' Week 5 win over the Panther, including a key 20 yard catch late in the game to set up the game-winning score.

Eagles vs Carolina Panthers, Oct 10, 2021