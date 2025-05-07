Dallas Goedert has been one of the most reliable offensive playmakers for the Eagles since being drafted by Philadelphia back in 2018, and he's closing in on a new deal with the team.

The South Dakota native and SDSU Jackrabbit alum has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason but reports now indicate that he and the team are close on a new deal.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The Eagles and Goedert are close to an agreement on a new contract that will keep him in Philadelphia, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. On his current contract, Goedert was slated to have an $11.8 million salary cap hit this season, but nothing remaining on his deal was guaranteed. A new deal is likely to give him some guaranteed money this year but lower his 2025 cap hit.

The veteran Tight End has over 4,000 career receiving yards and 24 touchdowns over his 7-year career with the Eagles.

During his time at South Dakota State, Goedert was a 2-time First Team All-American and 3-time MVFC All-Conference selection. He was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Eagles at pick 49.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Dallas Goedert Wikipedia

