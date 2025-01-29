South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Connections in Super Bowl LIX

Our area is once again well represented by athletes set to take part in the biggest game of the year down in New Orleans.

This year, it's a rematch of the Eagles and Chiefs once again, who met at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Some of the stars from that season remain on the respective rosters, but there are also a lot of new faces.

Here's a look at some of the area connections on both rosters ahead of the big game on Sunday, Februay 9th from New Orleans:

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Carson Wentz, North Dakota State

QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State (Practice Squad)

LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota (Injured Reserve)

Philadelphia Eagles

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

OL Nick Gates, Nebraska

TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

OL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

OLB Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (Practice Squad)

