South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Connections in Super Bowl LIX
Our area is once again well represented by athletes set to take part in the biggest game of the year down in New Orleans.
This year, it's a rematch of the Eagles and Chiefs once again, who met at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
Some of the stars from that season remain on the respective rosters, but there are also a lot of new faces.
Here's a look at some of the area connections on both rosters ahead of the big game on Sunday, Februay 9th from New Orleans:
Kansas City Chiefs
QB Carson Wentz, North Dakota State
QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State (Practice Squad)
LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota (Injured Reserve)
Philadelphia Eagles
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
OL Nick Gates, Nebraska
TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
OL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska
OLB Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (Practice Squad)