Eat Tasty Bull Testicles At Madison, South Dakota Fundraiser

Some people describe Rocky Mountain Oysters as a South Dakota delicacy. But do they know what they are eating?

Rocky Mountain Oysters are simply sliced up, breaded, deep-fry bull testicles.

I guess all parts of a Bovine are beef, but these ain't for me. I've tried 'em. The event involved lots of beer.

Like I said some folks go nuts for the Prairie Oysters...(you had to know I was going to go there). Every year Montana even has its big Testicle Festival.

But you don't have to go that far to eat some Swingin' Beef. Just a little north of Sioux Falls in Madison they are having their Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed.

And it's for a great cause, to raise money for the Madison Fire Department. They invite you to “come out and enjoy some good food and fellowship”.

The Madison Fire Department Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed is on Sat. Jan. 29.

You can enjoy the Cowboy Caviar and Fixin's served from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. The menu includes:

Breaded Rocky Mountain Oysters

Scalloped Potatoes

Turkey Nuggets

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Baked Beans

Pop & Water

They are also having a Gun raffle where the winner will be able to choose between a shotgun or rifle. And they will be doing a 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for Kids 12 & Under. Believe it or not...it's all you can eat!

They remind you that it's BYOB if you would like something other than pop or water.

If it's your first time dining on the South Dakota Tenderloins, I'd suggest you bring a big BYOB....

