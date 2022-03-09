‘El Riad Shrine Circus’ Set to Return to Sioux Falls after 2-Years

Ladies and gentlemen, in the center ring you will soon find the 79th annual El Riad Shrine Cirus in Sioux Falls.

After a two-year hiatus, the Big Top is set to make a return to the Sioux Empire (April 21-24th) at the Sioux Falls Arena.

That's right, send in the clowns, the tigers, elephants, trapeze artists, and all the other exciting acts that help to make up the El Riad Shrine Circus.

Circus lovers big and small will be able to start buying online reserved tickets on (March 21st) at Elriad.org/circus.

Dakota News Now is reporting reserved seats will run $24.00 for adults and $12.00 for children with a free coupon. General admission seats are $12.00 for adults, children 12 and under get in for free with a coupon.

This will be the first time in two years the El Riad Shrine Circus has performed in Sioux Falls and surrounding cities. The pandemic of course forced the cancellation of the circus in both 2020 and 2021.

The 79th annual El Riad Shrine Circus promises to have 22 area circuses in 2022.

Prepare yourself for nine different breathtaking Sioux Falls performances starting on (April 21st and 22nd) at 12:30 PM and 7:00 PM. Along with an additional three big shows on Saturday (April 23rd) at 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM, and 7:00 PM.

Circus lovers around the area should also keep an eye out for the Big Top to set up shop in Mitchell and Chamberlain in April. Along with shows in Yankton, Winner, and Windom Minnesota in late June.

Proceeds from the various circus performances go to benefit the El Riad Shrine.

Source: Dakota News Now

