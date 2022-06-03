Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of Empire Mall in Sioux Falls Friday

Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of Empire Mall in Sioux Falls Friday

UPDATE 3:44 PM 6/3/2022

 

According to reports from our news gathering partner, Dakota News Now and Argus911 on Twitter, parts of the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls were evacuated because of a possible bomb threat Friday afternoon (June 3).

The first reports of the Mall's evacuation came around 2:20 PM Friday. Sioux Falls police officers were seen blocking access to a parking area of the mall.

