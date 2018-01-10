Eric Staal Will Represent Minnesota Wild at NHL All-Star Game
Eric Staal is the only member of the Minnesota Wild this season to get the nod to the annual NHL All-Star game.
Staal, who is in his 15th NHL season, will represent the Minnesota Wild at the NHL All-Star game in Tampa Bay. The 33-year old leads the team with 19 goals this season.
The 63rd annual NHL All-Star Game takes place on January 28, 2018 in Tampa Bay. The league will once again use the 3-on-3 tournament format that they used last year.