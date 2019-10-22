We've known since late last weekend that ESPN's College GameDay was coming to South Dakota State for the first time ever to broadcast on the day of the 2019 Dakota Marker game between the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State.

We now know exactly where on campus that broadcast will originate.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and Desmond Howard will be live nationwide from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday (October 26) from College Green, which is north and east of the Coughlin Campanile in the southwest quadrant of campus.

You can catch a live simulcast of College GameDay on ESPN 99.1, Saturday morning.

Friday's (October 25) episode of College Football Live will be also broadcast from the Campus Green location. The show records from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM and will air on ESPN2 at 3:30 PM.