Everclear Added to South Dakota State Fair Concert Lineup

Alternative rockers Everclear are coming to South Dakota this summer as part of their 30th-anniversary celebration.

The Portland, Oregon-based band will be opening for Stone Temple Pilots at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, Friday, September 2.

Guitarist and lead singer Art Alexakis founded the band in 1992. He is the only original member still with the group. Guitarist Davey French came on board in 2003, bassist Freddy Herrera joined in 2009, and drummer Brian Nolan was added in 2018.

Beginning with their debut album World of Noise in 1993, Everclear has released nine studio albums, including 2000's Songs from an American Movie Vol. One: Learning How to Smile, which landed in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

That album produced the band's biggest single on the Billboard Hot 100, 'Wonderful', which peaked at number-11.

Prior to that, Everclear topped the Billboard Rock chart ('Santa Monica' in 1995) and the Billboard Alternative chart ('Everything to Everyone' in 1997).

Stone Temple Pilots Getty Images loading...

Stone Temple Pilot's roots go back to San Diego in the late 1980s when the band was known as Mighty Joe Young.

The band's lineup of Scott Weiland (lead vocals), brothers Dean DeLeo (guitar) and Robert DeLeo (bass, backing vocals), and Eric Kretz (drums) remained unchanged until Weiland was fired in February 2013.

During that 24-year run, which included a five-year hiatus from 2003 to 2008), STP put all six of their studio albums in the top ten on the charts, including the number-one Purple in 1994.

They also dominated the Mainstream Rock Chart with 14 top ten songs, including six number-ones:

'Plush' (1993)

'Interstate Love Song' (1994)

'Vasoline' (1994)

'Big Bang Baby' (1996)

'Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart' (1996)

'Lady Picture Show' (1996)

The band won its only Grammy in 1994 when 'Plush' took home top honors in the Best Hard Rock Performance category.

Chester Bennington replaced Weiland in 2013 before leaving in 2016. Jeff Gutt has fronted the band since November of 2017.

Pre-sales for the South Dakota State Fair show begin on June 6 for those eligible for the Friends of the Fair VIP table presale, followed by backrest holders and Friends of the Fair ticket presales.

General public ticket sales will begin June 21.

