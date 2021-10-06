Exactly What is Junkin’ Market Days All About?

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first.

As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”.

So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!

Because that is exactly what you will find. Saying that you'll see "one-of-a-kind items" is a complete understatement!

Junkin' Market Days is happening Friday, October 8, from 10 AM to 8 PM, and Saturday, October 9, from 9 AM to 4 PM., at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 100 N. Lyon Boulevard.

What you will find in the Expo Building, will be hundreds of vendors from all over South Dakota, Minnesota, and several other states, who'll be bringing in a whole lot of good - -stuff!

We're talking about the best of recycled, recovered, reconditioned, and restored items for your yard, garden, and home. You'll find clothing, jewelry, toys, artwork, candles, and decor items, not to mention - -all kinds of food products to sample, and to buy.

This event is meant to boost small businesses across the area just looking to sell their products.

Organizer Kerry Bamsey said:

Everything at the market is either made by the vendor or lovingly purchased with the intent to resell for a boutique experience.

Junkin' Market Days has been so popular that it has also expanded to Fargo, North Dakota.

Tickets are $5 and you can buy them online or at the door.

For more information, see Junkin' Market Days on their website, on Facebook, or call 1-605-941-4958.

