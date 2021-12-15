Experts Name the 5 Best Ice Fishing Spots in All of South Dakota

The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of spots when it comes to ice fishing, but some are much better than others.

While most anglers tend to keep quiet on this subject, we've found the five best spots in the entire state to snag a fish this winter. Take a look.

Fishmasters listed the best ice fishing spots for every state and here's what they came up with for South Dakota:

5) Opitz Lake: This northern South Dakota lake is chalked full of Walleye, however, there is a limit of two per trip. The Perch population in this lake is also very strong. You can find Opitz Lake west of Sisseton in Day and Marshal Counties.

4) Waubay Lake: Head a little over a half-hour southwest and you'll find the much larger, Waubay Lake. Walleye and Perch are also abundant here (2 walleye maximum) but at Waubay, you can catch an unlimited number of jumbo perch.

3) Lake Madison: Keep heading south for around 2 hours and you'll run into Lake Madison, located just outside of the town, Madison. This area is also abundant in walleye and perch and has a lot of room at 2,800 acres.

2) Lake Thompson: This lake is right next to the town of DeSmet and is known far and wide for its excellent ice fishing. Here you can find a large number of northern pike, crappie, and perch.

1) Lake Francis Case: Located right on the Missouri River in south-central South Dakota, Lake Francis Case is considered to be an ice angler's dream come true. At a sprawling 100,000 acres, you can find a little bit of everything here, including walleye, northern pike, bass, and even catfish.

Story Source: Fishmasters

