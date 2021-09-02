Extreme Sports Event in Sioux Falls Brings Shock & Awe on Wheels

If you have never witnessed any kind of extreme sports, then this Saturday will be a big day for you. And it will be for the Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls at MISSION POSSIBLE. This outdoor event is to celebrate kids and promotes the needs of the homeless.

The Christ-centered extreme missionary organization ZeriGravity (ZGO), will feature motorcycles, drift cars, race fuel, BMX, Skateboarding, and high doses of adrenaline performing with really loud music. These riders have no limits when it comes to extreme sports and their faith. And they will share both this Saturday at the Vern Eide Mitsubishi dealership at 4501 E. Arrowhead Parkway from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

According to Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber, “This event also promotes the Mission’s need for winter clothing. We’re collecting sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, coats, gloves, shoes, and new underwear and socks to outfit our homeless guests as they prepare for the school year.”

The Mission hopes to fill a box truck with clothing as part of its year-end LOAD THE TRUCK campaign.

Along with ZGO, this FREE day will include other activities and food. 605 BBQ Company will be on hand, as well as Jolly Jump for Kids. Free back-to-school haircuts from professional stylists in the community, live music and entertainment featuring the Josh Gilbert Band, YWAM Hawaiian Ministry Team, and Nebraska comedian Jarell Roach.