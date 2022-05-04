Yes, Cinco de Mayo means "fifth of May". No, the Sioux Falls Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is not on the fifth of May. I'm not sure what the reason is, but I can assure you that when it does happen on Saturday, May 7, you're not going to care about the date, you'll just enjoy it!

The Annual Cinco de Mayo Falls Park Fiesta sponsored by Wells Fargo will delight from 11 AM to 7 PM at Falls Park. Admission is free and the celebration will feature live music, dancing, a Kid's Zone with pinatas, inflatables, and more.

You'll also find almost a dozen vendors serving a variety of luscious Latino foods, including, but not limited to, paella, tacos, tamales, fajitas, burritos, beans, and rice. There will also be plenty of beverages and even kettle corn and ice cream!

One of the most fun parts of the Cinco De Mayo Fiesta is the Annual Chihuahua Fashion show! The furry fashionistas will be strutting their stuff beginning at 3:30 PM The outfits range from adorable to outrageous and are created by their owners to amuse and amaze. Enter your Chihuahua by filling out the online applications.

The Avera Race Against Cancer participants are invited to stop by the fiesta and are eligible for a special drawing.

All proceeds from the sale of event t-shirts, raffle tickets, and other items support the Caminando Juntos (walking together), outreach education, and healthcare ministry of the Presentation Sisters that works with newly arrived Latino immigrants in the Sioux Falls area.

To volunteer or for more information call Jen Rothenbuehler at 605-271-0468.