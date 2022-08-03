UPDATE From the Sioux Falls Police:

"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."

Tea Storm Chasers is reporting from the scene at River Boulevard, between 17th and 18th Streets.

The incident occurred about 3:00 PM Wednesday (August 3) and is being classified as a single vehicle accident with one confirmed death.

No other details are currently available.

River Boulevard will be closed until the investigation into the accident is complete.