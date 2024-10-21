South Dakota State Jackrabbits Tumble in Latest FCS CFB Rankings

This year's regular season Dakota Marker matchup surprisingly went the way of the NDSU Bison over the weekend.

The Bison have been rewarded with the top ranking in the week's FCS College Football poll, and former #1 SDSU has taken a small tumble in the rankings.

The Jackrabbits moved down from #1 to #3 in the poll, just ahead of rival South Dakota ahead of their matchup in Brookings this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the entirety of the poll:

1 North Dakota State (40) 7-1 1384 2 2 Montana State (16) 8-0 1351 3 3 South Dakota State 5-2 1286 1 4 South Dakota 6-1 1237 4 5 UC Davis 7-1 1172 6 6 Southeast Missouri State 7-1 1074 8 7 North Dakota 5-2 1006 9 8 Tarleton State 6-1 929 10 9 Montana 5-2 854 11 10 UIW 5-2 826 14 11 Idaho 5-3 809 13 12 Central Arkansas 5-2 785 12 13 Villanova 5-2 736 5 14 Mercer 6-1 708 7 15 Rhode Island 6-1 637 16 16 William & Mary 5-2 558 15 17 Abilene Christian 5-3 518 17 18 Richmond 5-2 512 18 19 Chattanooga 4-3 395 19 20 North Carolina Central 5-2 237 20 21 Illinois State 5-3 199 21 22 Dartmouth 5-0 184 22 23 ETSU 4-3 142 23 24 Western Carolina 4-3 124 NR 25 Tennessee State 6-2 103 NR

USD and SDSU tussle in Brookings on Saturday, a 6:30 kickoff time. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season *All odds referenced as of 10/21/2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien