South Dakota State Jackrabbits Tumble in Latest FCS CFB Rankings
This year's regular season Dakota Marker matchup surprisingly went the way of the NDSU Bison over the weekend.
The Bison have been rewarded with the top ranking in the week's FCS College Football poll, and former #1 SDSU has taken a small tumble in the rankings.
The Jackrabbits moved down from #1 to #3 in the poll, just ahead of rival South Dakota ahead of their matchup in Brookings this weekend.
Here's the entirety of the poll:
|1
|North Dakota State (40)
|7-1
|1384
|2
|2
|Montana State (16)
|8-0
|1351
|3
|3
|South Dakota State
|5-2
|1286
|1
|4
|South Dakota
|6-1
|1237
|4
|5
|UC Davis
|7-1
|1172
|6
|6
|Southeast Missouri State
|7-1
|1074
|8
|7
|North Dakota
|5-2
|1006
|9
|8
|Tarleton State
|6-1
|929
|10
|9
|Montana
|5-2
|854
|11
|10
|UIW
|5-2
|826
|14
|11
|Idaho
|5-3
|809
|13
|12
|Central Arkansas
|5-2
|785
|12
|13
|Villanova
|5-2
|736
|5
|14
|Mercer
|6-1
|708
|7
|15
|Rhode Island
|6-1
|637
|16
|16
|William & Mary
|5-2
|558
|15
|17
|Abilene Christian
|5-3
|518
|17
|18
|Richmond
|5-2
|512
|18
|19
|Chattanooga
|4-3
|395
|19
|20
|North Carolina Central
|5-2
|237
|20
|21
|Illinois State
|5-3
|199
|21
|22
|Dartmouth
|5-0
|184
|22
|23
|ETSU
|4-3
|142
|23
|24
|Western Carolina
|4-3
|124
|NR
|25
|Tennessee State
|6-2
|103
|NR
USD and SDSU tussle in Brookings on Saturday, a 6:30 kickoff time. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
