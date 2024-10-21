South Dakota State Jackrabbits Tumble in Latest FCS CFB Rankings

This year's regular season Dakota Marker matchup surprisingly went the way of the NDSU Bison over the weekend.

The Bison have been rewarded with the top ranking in the week's FCS College Football poll, and former #1 SDSU has taken a small tumble in the rankings.

The Jackrabbits moved down from #1 to #3 in the poll, just ahead of rival South Dakota ahead of their matchup in Brookings this weekend.

Here's the entirety of the poll:

1North Dakota State (40)7-113842
2Montana State (16)8-013513
3South Dakota State5-212861
4South Dakota6-112374
5UC Davis7-111726
6Southeast Missouri State7-110748
7North Dakota5-210069
8Tarleton State6-192910
9Montana5-285411
10UIW5-282614
11Idaho5-380913
12Central Arkansas5-278512
13Villanova5-27365
14Mercer6-17087
15Rhode Island6-163716
16William & Mary5-255815
17Abilene Christian5-351817
18Richmond5-251218
19Chattanooga4-339519
20North Carolina Central5-223720
21Illinois State5-319921
22Dartmouth5-018422
23ETSU4-314223
24Western Carolina4-3124NR
25Tennessee State6-2103NR
USD and SDSU tussle in Brookings on Saturday, a 6:30 kickoff time. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

