Previewing the FCS and FBS National Title Games This Weekend

College Football season officially comes to an end on Monday Night in Houston.

Will it be the Washington Huskies or the Michigan Wolverines that end the season on top?

Or how about the FCS Title game Sunday from Frisco, Texas? South Dakota State aims to repeat as Champions following a first-ever undefeated season as a program. The Montana Grizzlies are in their way, with a strong championship pedigree of their own.

Here are some of the big things to take note of ahead of both matchups over the weekend and into Monday.

FCS National Title Game - Frisco, Texas - Sunday, January 7th @ 1:00 PM CT

TV Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

Radio Coverage: Jackrabbit Sports Network from Learfield

The Matchup: Montana Grizzlies (13-1, Big Sky) vs. South Dakota State (14-0, MVFC)

Spread and Odds: SDSU -13.5, O/U 49.5 (ESPN Bet)

Coaches:

Montana - Bobby Hauck (18th overall season, 13th at Montana over 2 stints) 144-84 Overall, 129-35 at Montana

SDSU - Jimmy Rogers (1st season as Head Coach) 14-0 Overall

Title Game History:

Montana - 8 total appearances (1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2023). 2x National Champions (1995, 2001).

SDSU - 3 total appearances (2020, 2022, 2023). Defending National Champions (2022).

Key Metrics:

Montana - 32.2 PPG, 16.8 PPGa, 8 Int Thrown, 4 Fumbles Lost, 22 takeaways

SDSU - 38.4 PPG, 9.7 PPGa, 4 Int Thrown, 7 Fumbles Lost, 26 takeaways

FBS National Title Game - Houston Texas, Monday, January 8th @ 6:30 PM CT

TV Coverage: ESPN

Radio Coverage: ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO (5:30 Pregame Coverage)

The Matchup: Michigan Wolverines (14-0, Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (14-0, Pac-12)

Spread and Odds: Michigan -4.5, O/U 55.5 (ESPN Bet)

Coaches:

Michigan - Jim Harbaugh (16th season, 9th at Michigan) 143-52 Overall, 85-25 at Michigan

Washington - Kalen DeBoer (9th season, 2nd at Washington) 104-11 Overall, 25-2 at Washington

Title Game History:

Michigan - 11 Claimed National Titles (1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1932, 1933, 1947, 1948, 1997). 1-2 record in College Football Playoff Games. First CFP Title Game Appearance this year.

Washington - 2 Claimed National Titles (1960, 1991). 1-1 record in College Football Playoff Games. First CFP Title Game Appearance this year.

Key Metrics:

Michigan - 36.0 PPG, 10.2 PPGa, 5 Int Thrown, 3 Fumbles Lost, 25 Takeaways

Washington - 37.6 PPG, 24.1 PPGa, 10 Int Thrown, 8 Fumbles Lost, 20 Takeaways

Don't miss the big games coming up on Sunday and Monday for the FCS and FBS Titles!

Sources: Michigan Football, Washington Football, Montana Football, and GoJacks.com

