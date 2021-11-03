Feeding South Dakota Needs Our Help With Thanksgiving Dinner

Our world has changed. A lot. The ways we live, work, recreate, shop, and interact have been altered in ways we would have found unimaginable a couple of years ago.

There is so much need in the world, that it is sometimes difficult to choose the people or charities you'd like to support. But helping those closest to you, like friends and neighbors, can have the biggest impact on you. Because you can see the difference you've made.

One thing that never seems to change - - is hunger. But organizations like Feeding South Dakota continue to work toward the goal of ending hunger in our state.

This mission has always been a noble one, but in these times, even more support is crucial, because the need has also grown dramatically. People who may never have come forward to ask for help, or even needed to, are doing so now.

Families already dealing with food shortages will find the holiday season even more stressful. That is another reason why Feeding South Dakota is asking anyone who can help, to please do.

Their 11th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive is underway now and they are striving to raise $125,000 to be able to provide Thanksgiving meals to struggling South Dakotans in the Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City areas.

A $25 online donation will provide two families with all they need for a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. Plus a couple who have been longtime Feeding South Dakota supporters are offering to match dollar for dollar up to $25,000 in donations.

Credit card donations to support this campaign can be made online at Feeding South Dakota or by calling 605-335-0364.

The Sioux Falls Meal distribution will take place on Saturday, November 20, beginning at 8 AM and continuing through 10 AM, or until the meals are gone, at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

For more information, and to donate, see Feeding South Dakota online, on Facebook, or call 605-335-0364.

