Field of Dreams Game Tonight LIVE From Iowa-Yankees vs White Sox

The baseball world will have all eyes on a cornfield tonight as the first-ever Major League game will be played in the state of Iowa. The New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox.

Constructed just a few hundred yards from the original in the movie Field of Dreams, the game will be played on a beautiful natural grass field. And the crowd of 8,000 all-Iowa residents will have more than baseball to take in. Adjacent to the baseball field is a corn maze in the design of the MLB logo.

Construction on the field began in August of 2019



Chicago is leading the American League Central Division 67-48, coming off two straight losses to the Minnesota Twins. New York (63-51) is six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the East.

The starting pitchers for tonight's game include Lance Lynn (10-3) for the Yankees and Andrew Heaney (7-8) for the White Sox.

Live coverage from Dyersville, Iowa, begins today at 5:30 PM on ESPN 102.3 & AM 1000 KSOO.