Field of Dreams Game Tonight LIVE From Iowa-Yankees vs White Sox

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images

The baseball world will have all eyes on a cornfield tonight as the first-ever Major League game will be played in the state of Iowa. The New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox.

Constructed just a few hundred yards from the original in the movie Field of Dreams, the game will be played on a beautiful natural grass field. And the crowd of 8,000 all-Iowa residents will have more than baseball to take in. Adjacent to the baseball field is a corn maze in the design of the MLB logo.

Construction on the field began in August of 2019

Chicago is leading the American League Central Division 67-48, coming off two straight losses to the Minnesota Twins. New York (63-51) is six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the East.

Get our free mobile app

The starting pitchers for tonight's game include Lance Lynn (10-3) for the Yankees and Andrew Heaney (7-8) for the White Sox.

Live coverage from Dyersville, Iowa, begins today at 5:30 PM on ESPN 102.3 & AM 1000 KSOO.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Baseball, Chicago White Sox, Dyersville, Field of Dreams, Iowa, Kevin Costner, MLB, New York Yankees
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top