Fire Shuts Down School in Vermillion
Snow days are a fairly common occurrence at South Dakota schools. Fire days are not something that happens very often, but it did in one town.
According to Dakota News Now, classes at Vermillion High School were called off on Thursday after a fire broke out early that morning.
Shortly after 6:30 am a the Vermillion Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the school. Not long after that a custodian saw smoke in a hallway and called 911.
Fire crews found the fire in the chemistry room storage area and were able to quickly put it out. Only a handful of people were in the building that early in the morning, including a few students, staff and teachers. No one was injured.
According to LabProInc.com, a lot of chemicals common to high school chemistry labs could have had pretty gnarly effects had the fire gotten out of control. A list of those common chemicals includes:
