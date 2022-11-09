Five Spectacular South Dakota Cities to Visit during the Holidays

If you haven't noticed yet it seems like we've already shifted into full-on Christmas season mode in many stores, residential neighborhoods, and on TV.

If your goal this holiday season is to have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny bleeping Kaye as Clark W. Griswold would say, then you should give serious thought to packing up your family's four-wheel sleigh and visiting a few of these South Dakota Christmas getaways this holiday season.

'Tis the season to be jolly, and the Rushmore state is filled with some spectacular Christmas season stops that could even turn Ebeneezer Scrooge's frown upside down.

I have identified five South Dakota cities that I believe to be worthy Christmas season destinations. So what do you say we get this holiday road trip party started?

Deadwood Christmas vacation destination Google Maps loading...

South Dakota cities definitely know how to celebrate the season, and one of those towns is Deadwood. The slot machines look absolutely beautiful during the holidays, and so does historic Deadwood in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Deadwood's downtown city streets are always decked out during the Christmas season, and there is always holiday entertainment galore in its many venues. If you love the Old West with a holiday twist, Deadwood is a must-stop during the Christmas season.

Brookings Christmas destination Google Maps/Getty Images loading...

Brookings is another great South Dakota holiday stop to visit during the most wonderful time of the year. The Brookings Festival of Lights parade is something you need to add to your Christmas wish list. The 2022 parade is scheduled for Friday (December 2) in downtown Brookings. The parade will travel down Main Avenue to 3rd Street, up 5th Avenue, across 6th Street, and back to Main Avenue. Get ready to witness a magical-looking illuminated parade set to the theme of "Believe in the Magic of Christmas." While in Brookings, take a horse-drawn trolly ride. Yule love it!

Rapid City Christmas destination Google Maps loading...

Our next South Dakota holiday getaway takes us out west once again to Rapid City. South Dakota's second-largest city makes a great Christmas vacation destination. Known as the premier winter event in the Black Hills, the Rapid City "Festival of Lights Parade" is scheduled for Saturday (November 26) in downtown Rapid. Spectators will be able to lay eyes on thousands of sparkling lights on floats and in the trees. And the highlight of the night is a full-size locomotive covered in over 100,000 twinkling Christmas lights that will make its way down Main Street and St. Joe that evening. While you're there, make sure to walk up and down Main Street Square, as it comes to life with holiday skaters that help to put an exclamation point on the season.

Christmas at the Capitol Google Maps loading...

Let's head to the center of the state for our next South Dakota Christmas city destination. The Christmas spirit is always alive and well in the state capitol in Pierre. And "Christmas in the Capitol" never disappoints. Each year, nearly 100 Christmas trees filled with the magic of Christmas line the halls of the capitol building. Open to the public each day during the holiday season, Christmas in the Capitol is sure to put even the grinch in your family in a holiday mood. Here's a little secret, if you visit on the weekend, you'll be treated to carolers that will serenade you as you enjoy delicious holiday treats!

Sioux Falls Holiday Destination Google Maps loading...

Our last South Dakota Christmas season stop takes us to none other than South Dakota's largest city. Sioux Falls knows how to celebrate the season. It all starts with the annual "Parade of Lights" on Friday (November 25) beginning at 7:30 in downtown Sioux Falls. 2022 marks the 30th year of the Parade of Lights. That night holiday floats covered with festive decorations will pack downtown city streets. Once the parade is done, be sure to make your way to the signature landmark of Sioux Falls to check out the 2022 version of the "Falls Park Winter Wonderland." From Friday (November 18) through Sunday (January 8) the rock faces and waterfalls of the Big Sioux take on a new life. Over a one-mile area of Falls Park is decked out in garland, wreaths, trees, and light posts that are accentuated with strings upon strings, upon strings of festive holiday lights that illuminate Falls Park each night. It truly is a thing of beauty. The entire event is guaranteed to leave you in awe.

The city of Sioux Falls keeps celebrating the season with its many holiday lanes and light displays, and you can put a bow on the entire holiday season by attending a number of different celebrations throughout the city on New Year’s Eve night.

These a just some of the magical cities you can visit throughout the holiday season in South Dakota. We would love to hear about all of your favorite South Dakota Christmas season destinations. Feel free to share them with us on social media.

