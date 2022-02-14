The Foo Fighters released their touring schedule for 2022 and Sioux Falls rock fans are delighted that the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is on the bill. Mark those calendars for a September 18th date for Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear and the rest of the Foo Fighters on this one night only engagement.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (2/18) at 10:00 AM for general public sales. However, there is a special presale code that will be active from Tuesday (2/15) at 10:00 AM through Thursday (2/17) at 10:00 PM. Use the code foofighters22 at this safe and secure link via the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

More information will be added to this page as more details are released including ticket prices, specials, and more.

The Foo Fighters last played Sioux Falls on November 11, 2017. It was the first rock concert for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and it was a glorious sold-out show. The Struts opened the show and gained a lot of Sioux Falls fans with a perfect and energetic performance. On that cold November night, fans will also remember Taylor Hawkins drum solo - one for the ages.

They ended the show with an encore of AC/DC's Let There Be Rock. Here's the set list from November 11, 2017:

Everlong

Monkey Wrench

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Rope

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Run

Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper)

You're the One That I Want (John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John) -- Partial

Jump (Van Halen) -- Partial

Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones) -- Partial

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

All My Life

Arlandria

Times Like These

Breakout

Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

Best of You

Encore:

Dirty Water

This Is a Call

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC)

In 2021, Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

