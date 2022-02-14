Foo Fighters to Rock Sioux Falls in 2022!
The Foo Fighters released their touring schedule for 2022 and Sioux Falls rock fans are delighted that the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is on the bill. Mark those calendars for a September 18th date for Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear and the rest of the Foo Fighters on this one night only engagement.
Tickets will go on sale Friday (2/18) at 10:00 AM for general public sales. However, there is a special presale code that will be active from Tuesday (2/15) at 10:00 AM through Thursday (2/17) at 10:00 PM. Use the code foofighters22 at this safe and secure link via the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
The Foo Fighters last played Sioux Falls on November 11, 2017. It was the first rock concert for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and it was a glorious sold-out show. The Struts opened the show and gained a lot of Sioux Falls fans with a perfect and energetic performance. On that cold November night, fans will also remember Taylor Hawkins drum solo - one for the ages.
They ended the show with an encore of AC/DC's Let There Be Rock. Here's the set list from November 11, 2017:
Everlong
Monkey Wrench
Learn to Fly
The Pretender
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Rope
Sunday Rain
My Hero
These Days
Walk
Run
Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper)
You're the One That I Want (John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John) -- Partial
Jump (Van Halen) -- Partial
Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones) -- Partial
Under Pressure (Queen cover)
All My Life
Arlandria
Times Like These
Breakout
Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)
Best of You
Encore:
Dirty Water
This Is a Call
Let There Be Rock (AC/DC)
In 2021, Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.