Foo Fighters Won’t Play Gophers Stadium in Minneapolis

Just hours after the Foo Fighters announced their North American stadium tour, one show has already been pulled from the venue because of disagreements over vaccine requirements. That stadium is Huntington Bank Stadium (Gopher Stadium) in Minneapolis, MN.

The home of Gopher's football did not require vaccination proof or masks for football games during the season - and they didn't want to change the policy for a concert.

The Foo Fighters said in a statement that,

"Due to Huntington Bank Stadium's refusal to agree to the band's COVID policies, Foo Fighters are not going to be able to play at that venue. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

But the Dave Grohl led Foo Fighters still want to play in the Twin Cities, just not at Huntington Bank Stadium, and are looking for a replacement venue. There's US Bank Stadium, Target Center, Xcel Energy Center, etc. if they want to stay in the Twin Cities. And just a mere 237 miles away in Sioux Falls lies the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. But would fans agree to the Foo's COVID policies?

Get our free mobile app

According to the Star Tribune, tickets were scheduled to go on sale Friday morning for the Huntington Bank Stadium stop, but that portal has been shut down until a replacement venue is found.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

The 50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Jefferson High School: