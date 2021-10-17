Football Sweep: USD, SDSU, USF and Augie All Win on Saturday

It was a clean sweep for the University of South Dakota, South Dakota State, Augustana, and the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday as all four universities won on the football field.

Not every weekend do you get all four teams to win and especially in the fashion that they did.

All four teams won by at least one touchdown and all four reasserted themselves are really good football teams this weekend.

The University of Sioux Falls won its third straight game with a big win at home over U-Mary 34-14 with over 500 yards in total offense.

Augustana traveled to Wayne, Nebraska, and defeated another Top 25 team in Wayne State 32-24 behind four touchdown passes from Augie QB Kyle Saddler.

The University of South Dakota traveled to Northern Iowa and USD never trailed jumping out to a 24-0 lead at half while seeing QB Carson Camp toss two touchdowns in the win.

SDSU bounced back after their loss last week to Southern Illinois as they dominated Western Illinois in the second half in route to their 41-17 win.

