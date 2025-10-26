The USD Coyotes played host to the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday afternoon inside the DakotaDome.

Both teams were ranked in the Top 25 nationally, and many predicted the game would be a slugfest, and that happens to be what we got on Saturday.

The Yotes fell 21-13 in the back-and-forth affair, and couldn't muster enough on offense late in the game in a comeback bid.

Get our free mobile app

Per GoYotes.com:

VERMILLION, S.D. — The No. 18-ranked Illinois State Redbirds snuck out a 21-13 win Saturday afternoon in a top-25 clash with South Dakota on Military Appreciation Day at the DakotaDome Saturday afternoon. L.J. Phillips Jr. notched his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season in the effort, while Will Leyland hits a pair of field goals.



South Dakota falls to 5-4 (3-2 MVFC) after the defeat this afternoon, snapping the 11-game home win streak. Illinois State improves to 5-3 (2-2 MVFC) with the win as it marks back-to-back road Valley wins for the Redbirds.



The offense got the ball to start the day and pushed into Redbird territory. Will Leyland hit a 37-yard field goal to open the scoring, giving USD the quick 3-0 lead. The defense did their job, forcing an Illinois State three-and-out on their first possession to get the ball back to the offense.



The defenses would trade stops into the second quarter with South Dakota holding the 3-0 advantage. The Redbirds would drive deep into Coyote territory in the second quarter and the Yote defense would get them to a fourth and short. Tommy Rittenhouse would roll out to his right and score the game's first touchdown, making it 7-3 Illinois State.



On South Dakota's first possession of the second half, Carson Fletcher got the offense going with 30+ yards on the drive as South Dakota responded with a touchdown of their own when Aidan Bouman found Jesse Miller all alone in the end zone to take the 10-7 lead.



Illinois State would push the ball deep into USD territory again on their first drive of the second half. As the Redbirds were driving DeJuan Lewis would get his hands on the ball as Rittenhouse was headed for the end zone and punch it out, then jumping on the ball to keep the score at 14-10 ISU. South Dakota, though, would be unable to get points on the ensuing drive as the Redbirds would again get the ball back and drive into Coyote territory.



Illinois State would get a touchdown in the third quarter to extend their lead up to 21-10 which would stand well into the fourth quarter. With under five minutes to play, the Yotes would drive into Redbird territory and Leyland would hit his second field goal of the day, moving him into a tie for the MVFC lead, with his 10th made field goal, as he cuts the ISU lead to just one score (21-13).



Illinois State would work to melt the rest of the clock as South Dakota got the ball back with under a minute left. But it would not leave enough time for the Yotes as Illinois State leaves Vermillion with the 21-13 victory.



Bouman etched a new career-best with his 38 pass attempts on the day, completing 21 passes on the day for 173 yards and the one touchdown. Miller brought in his first touchdown reception of his Coyote career, and Phillips Jr. had 129 yards on 26 carries. Fletcher saw a career-best 10 carries on 54 yards with a long of 17 yards.



Defensively, Nate Ewell again led the way with his nine tackles, while Caden Crawford had eight. Nathan Laperi posted his third sack of the season, while Lewis and Laperi both forced a fumble in the contest.



Up Next: South Dakota remains at home next week when they welcome the Fighting Hawks of the University of North Dakota to turn the page to November on November 1 for a 1 p.m. kickoff from the DakotaDome.

Source: GoYotes.com

Top 10 Heisman Trophy Odds Ahead of the 2025 College Football Season Gallery Credit: Bert Remien