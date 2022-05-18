Former Bears RB Cohen Tears Achilles

An MRI has revealed that former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a training session being livestreamed on his Instagram account, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The hard-luck player, released in March by the Bears because of past injuries, grabbed the back of his leg after going down during the workout on Tuesday. The incident was seen on Instagram Live, with Cohen falling to the floor after backpedaling.

Get our free mobile app

Cohen, now a free agent, played three full seasons with Chicago but made it to only three games in 2021 before tearing knee ligaments. He missed the rest of that season and then was released by the Bears.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Cohen had a strong rookie year as a running back and kick returner. He made All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018, when he led the NFL with 33 run-backs for 411 yards.

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

The Associated Press contributed to this report.