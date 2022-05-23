Former First Overall Pick Inks a New Deal

Despite the slowing of the NFL news cycle this time of the offseason, there are still a lot of veterans on the move.

On Sunday, former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Cleveland Browns.

Overall, this is good news for both parties, as the Browns retain a solid edge rusher to pair with Myles Garrett, while Clowney gets continuity after one of the best seasons of his career.

Last season, the 29-year-old veteran from South Carolina finished with 9 sacks in 14 games, a big improvement from 2020 when he finished with 0 sacks during 8 games as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney was drafted first overall by the Houston Texans in 2014, and has spent time since with the Seahawks, Titans, and Browns.

The Browns finished the 2021 season tied for 9th in the league with a total of 43 sacks. The team hopes the retention of Clowney alongside fellow 1st overall pick Myles Garrett will boost their defense this Fall.

Clowney is a 3-time Pro Bowler (most recently in 2018), and played college football at the University of South Carolina. He has 41 career sacks over his 8-year career.

