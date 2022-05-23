Former First Overall Pick Inks a New Deal

Former First Overall Pick Inks a New Deal

Getty Images

Despite the slowing of the NFL news cycle this time of the offseason, there are still a lot of veterans on the move.

On Sunday, former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Cleveland Browns.

Overall, this is good news for both parties, as the Browns retain a solid edge rusher to pair with Myles Garrett, while Clowney gets continuity after one of the best seasons of his career.

Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Last season, the 29-year-old veteran from South Carolina finished with 9 sacks in 14 games, a big improvement from 2020 when he finished with 0 sacks during 8 games as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney was drafted first overall by the Houston Texans in 2014, and has spent time since with the Seahawks, Titans, and Browns.

The Browns finished the 2021 season tied for 9th in the league with a total of 43 sacks. The team hopes the retention of Clowney alongside fellow 1st overall pick Myles Garrett will boost their defense this Fall.

Clowney is a 3-time Pro Bowler (most recently in 2018), and played college football at the University of South Carolina. He has 41 career sacks over his 8-year career.

Getty Images
loading...

Source: Pro Football Reference and ESPN Team Stats

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

 

Filed Under: AFC, afc north, Cleveland Browns, defensive end, first overall pick, Houston Texans, Jadeveon Clowney, NFL, outside linebacker, pass rusher, Seattle Seahawks, South Carolina, Tennessee Titans, USC
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top