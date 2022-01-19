Former Florida State QB Heading to Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off arguably the best 3-9 season in the history of college football as almost every game came down to the end.

In sports though, 'almost' is a worthless word, and losing nine games is far from the expectation in Lincoln for their football program.

One of the main reasons for Nebraska's continued struggles is their inconsistency at quarterback.

That role was held down over the last few years by Adrian Martinez, but now that he has transferred to Kansas State, the QB room is looking completely different at Nebraska.

Recently, former Texas Longhorns starting QB Casey Thompson transferred to Nebraska and now another former Power 5 quarterback is doing the same.

Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy and the No. 126 overall prospect in his recruiting class is transferring to Nebraska.

The most likely scenario to play out is that Thompson becomes the starter after leading the Big 12 a season ago in touchdown passes, while Purdy gives them a stable back up.

Throw in the other quarterbacks already on the roster and that position group is going to have a totally different dynamic in 2022.

It will be interesting to see if a revamped QB room can help Nebraska turn around their record in 2022 as well.

For more information on the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program, their current roster and their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.