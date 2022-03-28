Former Hawkeye Back with Bills on 1-Year Deal

There have been plenty of small moves this offseason made by teams despite the historic moves of marquee players. On Monday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills re-signed a key depth piece of their offense to a 1-year deal.

Former Iowa Hawkeye Ike Boettger is back with the team on a 1-year deal per Pro Football Talk.

The 27 year old rejoins Buffalo after the team finished 11-6 overall last season.

Boettger was a key contributor on the Bills offensive line last season, starting 10 games prior to a season ending injury.

The Cedar Falls, Iowa native signed with the Bills out of college as an undrafted free agent, and had a brief stint with the Chiefs prior the rejoining Buffalo in the early portion of the 2018 season. Boettger has played in a total of 33 games over his first 4 seasons, including 17 starts.

Boettger joins Tackle Spencer Brown of University of Northern Iowa as Iowa natives on the Bills offensive line.

