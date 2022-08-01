Former Hawkeye Breaks Collarbone in Giants Camp

Injuries this time of year for football players and fans alike are brutal. One rookie with area ties just suffered a tough injury at New York Giants training camp that will sideline him for the near future.

Rookie Dane Belton, who played his college football at the University of Iowa, suffered a broken collarbone during practice, per Pro Football Talk.

Belton, who was a first team All-Big Ten selection this past season for the Hawkeyes, was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft.

Get our free mobile app

Iowa v Nebraska Getty Images loading...

Belton was assumed to be a big contributor this season for the Giants, who are looking for a refresh under new Head Coach Brian Daboll.

Belton had a big Junior year last season, which elevated him into the NFL draft. Last Fall, he finished with 46 tackles and 5 interceptions while playing in a hybrid Linebacker/Safety role.

Per the article, the Giants are optimistic for a speedy recovery, but it is undoubtedly a tough setback for the start of what could be a promising rookie season and career for Belton.

The Giants open the preseason at New England on Thursday, August 11th, and kick off the regular season at Tennessee on September 11th.

Purdue v Iowa Getty Images loading...

Source: Pro Football Talk and Dane Belton Wikipedia