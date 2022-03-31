Former Hawkeye Noah Fant Sounds Off on Former Team

There have been a ton of big moves this offseason, and one of the blockbuster trades involving a veteran quarterback has landed a former Hawkeye on a new team.

Noah Fant, a former All-Big Ten Tight End at the University of Iowa, was part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Per an article on Pro Football Talk, Fant sounded off on his usage during his time in Denver:

“Yeah, I mean, I agree, man. I feel like when I came into the league, that’s what I was drafted to do, right? Get down the field, make those explosive plays, and kind of be that pass catching tight end,” Fant said. “And over my time in Denver, I felt like that narrative kind of got muddled down a little bit. It was more of a focus of me catching flat balls or whatever it may be, and then trying to be a shifty guy and elusive guy and try to break as many tackles possible to get my yards. I view myself as a downfield threat, getting open space, then I can make things happen. It was a little frustrating being used in the short field.”

Fant isn't wrong. He is a dynamic athlete that excels in the open field and can be a game changer in the right offense. In college, he teamed up with now Detroit Lion T.J. Hockensen to form one of the best duos at the position in recent history in the Big Ten.

Fant hauled in 19 touchdowns over three seasons in Iowa City, and has compiled 1,905 yards and 10 scores in three seasons as a pro.

We'll have to wait and see how the quarterback position unfolds in Seattle before we project Fant to be a breakout candidate moving forward. For now, former Bronco teammate Drew Lock is the projected starter for the Seahawks this season. We'll wait and see if the familiarity helps or hurts Fant's production with his new team.

