Former Hawkeye Quarterback Waived By Vikings

It was the perfect intersection of college and pro sports for many in our area, but the marriage of former Hawkeye signal caller Nate Stanley and the Minnesota Vikings has ended.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Vikings have parted ways with the former 7th-Round Pick.

Stanley has spent his entire career with the Vikings thus far, and will surely garner some interest as teams look to fill out their rosters ahead of training camp.

Iowa v Nebraska

Stanley, who will turn 25 in August, was Iowa's starting quarterback from 2017-2019. During his time in Iowa City, Stanley tossed 68 touchdown passes to just 23 interceptions.

He guided the Hawkeyes to a 27-12 record as a starter, including a 3-0 record in bowl games.

The Vikings will now press forward with just a trio of quarterbacks on the roster: Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, and Sean Mannion.

The most intriguing part of the news from the Vikings perspective is what's next. They have an open roster spot with the departure of Stanley, leaving fans and analysts to speculate what direction the team will take with the opening.

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp