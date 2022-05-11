Former Hawkeye Tight Ends Aim to Lift Off in 2022

Former Iowa Hawkeye George Kittle is widely regarded as one of the premier Tight Ends in the NFL today. A pair of recent first-round picks from Iowa, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, now enter year four in the league and are seeking to fully establish themselves at the position as well.

We'll start in Detroit where T.J. Hockenson has had a nice but up-and-down start to his career. The Lions hold him in high regard, however, choosing to exercise his fifth-year option this offseason.

Over his first three seasons, Hockenson has missed 9 games but has been productive when on the field. In his tenure thus far in Detroit, he has amassed 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

Last season, despite missing 5 games, he recorded his highest yards per game in his career, following up on a Pro Bowl season in 2020.

As for Noah Fant, he'll have to prove himself in new surrounding this year. Part of the megadeal that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, Fant alongside others was shipped to Seattle as compensation.

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Getty Images loading...

Like Hockenson, Fant has had his big moments thus far in his career and has missed just 3 games over his first 3 seasons. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Fant has consistently produced nearly 600 receiving yards a season. In total, the former Hawkeye has 1,905 receiving yards and 10 scores in his time as a pro.

Last year, Fant caught a career-high 68 passes and also posted a career best 4 receiving touchdowns. After the trade, Seattle decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Fant as well.

Despite the inconsistency of the quarterback play in their respective careers, both Hockenson and Fant will look to firmly place themselves among the top-tier players at their position this season. The first-round expectation is real for these two former Hawkeyes, and we'll see how year number four goes with their respective teams.

Wisconsin v Iowa Getty Images loading...

Source: Times-Republican, nfl.com, and Pro Football Reference

