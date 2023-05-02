Former Iowa Player Lands With Rival Big Ten Team

The transfer portal. Love it or hate it, it is here to stay in college sports. It can be useful to coaches looking to add players to their teams for the upcoming season. It can also hurt a team's depth when players choose to leave. The Iowa men's basketball program has seen its fair share of departures via the transfer portal and learned of two more players this offseason that planned to leave. Those two players have found their new teams, including a Big Ten rival.

Get our free mobile app

Point guard Ahron Ulis started 27 games last year as a junior for the Iowa men's basketball team, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. He spent three years in Iowa City and had career averages of just over 6 points and 2 assists per game. Uhlis averaged about 22 minutes per game. The former Hawkeye didn't have to look far to find his new team. He'll suit up for Fred Hoiberg at Big Ten rival Nebraska next season. That should make the Hawkeye/Cornhusker games even more fun! Ulis becomes the first Iowa player under Fran McCaffery to transfer to another Big Ten program, according to the Gazette.

The Gazette reports that the other Iowa player leaving is big man Josh Ogundele. The center also spent three years at Iowa but just couldn't find much time on the court. He played in 38 games and averaged just 1.5 points. He was in the transfer portal last season too but ended up coming back to Iowa City. The Gazette reports that Ogundele will play his college basketball at Middle Tennessee State.

Big Ten Tournament - Northwestern vs Iowa Getty Images loading...

Iowa did add one player this offseason via the transfer portal in former Valparaiso star Ben Krikke. Iowa has room for one more player if they choose to add one.

Our Favorite Photos From Iowa's Run to the NCAA Championship Game The 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball season started on November 7 and concluded in the NCAA Championship Game against LSU on Sunday, April 2. Iowa went 31-7 and will be remembered forever for their five NCAA Tournament wins. Here are our favorite photos from the tournament.