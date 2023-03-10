Former Iowa State Cyclone Purdy Finally Undergoes Elbow Surgery

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy has been awaiting surgery on his elbow injury sustained in the NFL postseason for months, and now the procedure is complete.

After getting injured in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Purdy now has a timetable for his future return to the field.

The former Iowa State Cyclone signal caller had one of the most unique and inspiring rookie seasons in NFL history.

He was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the 49ers, and ultimately was called upon to lead the team, and took San Francisco to the doorstep of last season's Super Bowl.

On the season, Purdy finished with 1,374 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions. He posted a 6-1 overall record as starter.

Per an article on ProFootballTalk:

Purdy’s surgery was pushed back until this week because of swelling in his right elbow, but it went forward as planned this time around. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the repair of the ulnar collateral ligament involved an internal brace, but doctors did not find it necessary to do a more complex reconstruction of the injury.

That was always the hope and the expectation is that Purdy will need six months of recovery time before he’ll be ready to play again. That’s right around the start of the regular season, so the 49ers will have to have other options on hand to handle the position.

Purdy will battle recent first round pick Trey Lance for the starting job in San Francisco next season.

