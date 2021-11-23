Former Minnesota Twins Players on Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Minnesota Twins players Tori Hunter, Justin Morneau, David Ortiz, Joe Nathan, and A.J.Pierzynski are among a group of players who will be considered for the National Baseball Hall of Fame this winter.

There are 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot:

Justin Morneau

Joe Nathan

A.J.Pierzynski

David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez

Ryan Howard

Tim Lincecum

Jimmy Rollins

Jake Peavy

Carl Crawford

Prince Fielder

Jonathan Papelbon

Mark Teixeira



For the final time at a shot into the HOF are Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, and Roger Clemens.

According to ESPN, holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel, and Billy Wagner.

And that's not all. Minnesota Twins greats Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are among a class of their own. Players that recognized by the Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees.

This year's class will be announced on January 25.

Each summer Major League Baseball holds the induction ceremony into the Hall at Cooperstown. July 24 those elected will be honored.

