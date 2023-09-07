Former Minnesota Viking Thielen Could Miss Panthers Debut

Injuries and injury concerns ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season are never fun.

For Adam Thielen, who has a new team this season, he was aiming to get the new chapter of his career off to a strong start.

That might not be in the cards.

The longtime Viking pass catcher now has an uncertain status for the Carolina Panthers' season opener at Atlanta on Sunday.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen’s practice participation moved in the wrong direction Thursday. Thielen was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury, but the team listed him as being out of practice altogether on Thursday.

It's not good news, as the veteran is viewed as the top receiver for the team this season alongside fellow veteran newcomer DJ Chark.

Over the course of his 9-year career thus far, Thielen has compiled 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns over 135 career games.

It's worth monitoring whether or not Thielen can add to those stats in a new uniform this weekend when the Panthers open the season against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

Sources: Pro Football Talk