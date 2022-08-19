Former Nebraska Coach Solich Honored By Field Naming at Ohio U

Coaches with longevity like Frank Solich don't come around often. The former Nebraska Head Coach and more recently longtime Ohio Bobcat Head Coach has received a tremendous honor from the last coaching stop of his career.

Ohio University announced on Thursday that the legendary coach will forever be enshrined as part of the program, and that the field will bear his name.

Per the article:

Get our free mobile app

Nebraska v Missouri X Getty Images loading...

The field will carry the name Frank Solich Field starting at first home game of the 2022 season against Florida Atlantic (Sept. 3), with an official field dedication ceremony to take place on senior night against Northern Illinois (Oct. 22).

It's quite the honor and legacy for Solich, who is credited with leaving lasting impact on the program.

After beginning his coaching career in 1966 at the high school level in Omaha, Solich had a long tenure at Nebraska before finishing his coaching career with the Bobcats.

Solich arrived in Lincoln in 1979, and was an assistant until being named the Head Coach in 1998. He served in that role until 2003, and had a 58-19 overall mark in 5 seasons with a 2-3 bowl record.

Ohio v Purdue Getty Images loading...

During his time in Athens, Solich transformed the Bobcat program, and was a model of consistency:

Under Solich's guidance, the Bobcats saw 12 consecutive non-losing seasons, including six years with at least nine victories and highlighted by a 10-win campaign in 2011. Solich led Ohio to division titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016, earning MAC Coach of the Year honors in 2016.

It's a great honor for Solich, a coach that will long be remembered for his consistent approach to coaching the game, and the number of lives he positively impacted along the way.

Source: Ohio Bobcats and Frank Solich Wikipedia