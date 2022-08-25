Former Packer and Current NFLPA President Tretter Retiring

J.C. Tretter was on the radar of several center-needy NFL teams this offseason as a potential free agent acquisition. After not finding a team this offseason, the longtime Cleveland Brown has decided to call it a career.

Minnesota Vikings fans were enamored with adding Tretter this offseason as competition for incumbent center Garrett Bradbury, but the 2013 fourth-round pick has decided to hang it up.

Tretter began his career with the Green Bay Packers, playing for the team from 2013 to 2016.

After playing out his rookie deal, the Packers opted to let him walk, where he became a staple on the Cleveland Browns offensive line. Tretter started all but 1 game in 5 seasons in Cleveland.

Although never making a Pro Bowl, Tretter was a consistent presence on the interior offensive line during his career, and will now focus on his NFLPA Presidential duties in retirement.

Tretter was elected NFLPA President in 2020, and was recently re-elected to the position earlier this year.

Tretter played his college football at Cornell, and is one of the few Ivy Leaguers in recent memory to have such an impactful career on and off the field.

