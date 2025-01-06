Former Sioux Falls, SDSU Coach Grubb Fired by Seahawks

Ryan Grubb ascended to his first NFL opportunity this time last year, landing with the new Seahawks coaching staff as the team's offensive coordinator after a very successful stint at the University of Washington.

Grubb's time with the Seahawks came to an abrupt end on Monday.

It's a tough time of year, with several coaches getting let go on the day that many call 'Black Monday' across the league.

Per ESPN.com:

The Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after one season, coach Mike Macdonald confirmed on his Seattle Sports 710-AM radio show Monday.

Macdonald said the Seahawks made the decision Monday morning. It comes a day after the Seahawks finished 10-7 and missed the playoffs in his first season, and after speculation had been mounting that Grubb's job was not safe.

"It's really as simple as just I felt like the direction our offense was gong was different than the vision that I had for our team, and it felt like it was just a necessary decision at this point," Macdonald said. "Ryan's a heck of a football coach. We did some really great things on offense this year. Geno [Smith] I think had a bunch of career highs throwing the ball, and we did some really cool situation stuff. I know [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] had a great year.

"So, we did a lot of great things. It's just my vision for our offense, I think ... just ultimately was different than I thought Ryan thought it was going. So, we respect the heck out of him, wish him the best. These are tough decisions to make. These are really tough decisions to make, but the team comes first and just felt like it was best for the team."

Macdonald said the search for Grubb's replacement will begin immediately. Among potential in-house options, passing game coordinator Jake Peetz is the most experienced member of the Seahawks' offensive staff.

Grubb had never coached in the NFL until the Seahawks hired him in February, bringing the OC and offensive line coach Scott Huff back to Seattle after they had followed Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama.

Grubb is a native of Kingsley, Iowa, and a graduate of Buena Vista and South Dakota State. He got his first collegiate coaching job at Brookings in 2005 under Coach John Stiegelmeier. From there, Grubb had stops at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Washington before landing with Seattle this time last year.

Source: ESPN.com

