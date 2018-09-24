For the first time in his career, Dallas Goedert was happy to see Carson Wentz on a football field.

The former South Dakota State tight end and the one-time North Dakota State quarterback were bitter rivals during their days in the Missouri Valley Conference, but these days the two are teammates with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday (September 23) in Philly, Wentz was under center for the first time in a regular season game since last December, and his first touchdown pass since returning from knee surgery was a 13-yard strike to Goedert.

The former Jackrabbit tight end, a second round pick for the Eagles in the 2018 draft, had his best day as a pro - seven catches for 73 yards and a score. His rookie season totals are now eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Wentz finished the day 25-of-37 passing for 255 yards, including one touchdown and one interception in the 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.