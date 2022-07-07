Former Summit League Basketball Star Signs Big NBA Contract

We have seen a lot more mid-major NBA prospects over the last decade than we have ever seen before.

Even though those players may be on the radar of NBA teams and executives, it still isn't the same path as many NBA prospects from Power 5 schools take in the pursuit of their NBA dreams.

One of those mid-major prospects to take the path less traveled is former Summit League basketball star John Konchar.

Konchar starred at IPFW and would go on to get the attention of NBA execs, yet would go undrafted.

He found his way to the Memphis Grizzlies G-League team and eventually their NBA roster.

Now, John Konchar is being rewarded with a big NBA contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Konchar and the Grizzlies have agreed on a 3-year contract extension that will pay him $19 million.

This deal will add three years to his current deal which still has 2 years remaining meaning the Grizzlies will have the rights to Konchar through the 2026-2027 season.

It is going to be great to see Konchar get paid while he continues to improve in a league that many thought he could never make.

For more information on the Memphis Grizzlies, their current roster, and future games, you can visit their team website.