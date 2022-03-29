Former Wolverines Star Signs 1-Year Deal With Patriots

Former Wolverines Star Signs 1-Year Deal With Patriots

Getty Images

The New England Patriots and free-agent safety Jabrill Peppers have reached agreement on a one-year deal that is worth up to $5 million, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Peppers, 26, spent the past three seasons with the New York Giants -- the final two as a captain under former coach Joe Judge, who has returned to the Patriots as an offensive assistant coach.

Last year, Judge had expressed a desire for Peppers to return to the Giants in 2022, and now the two connect again in New England.

Getty Images
loading...

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Peppers joins a safety group headlined by longtime captain Devin McCourty, veteran Adrian Phillips and third-year player Kyle Dugger. He visited with the Patriots on Monday.

Peppers' 2021 season ended prematurely when he ruptured the ACL in his right knee during a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, sources told ESPN.

Getty Images
loading...

The New Jersey native came to the Giants from the Cleveland Browns in a trade centered around wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2019 offseason. Peppers had the most productive season of his career in 2020 when he had 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and 11 passes defended.

The Cleveland Browns first-round pick in 2017 has started 59 of 61 games and has 333 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 25 passes defended in his professional career.

Getty Images
loading...

ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Field Yates contributed to this report.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Filed Under: AFC, belichick, browns, cb, Cleveland, Giants, jabrill, Michigan, New England, new york, NFL, Patriots, peppers, Safety, Wolverines
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top