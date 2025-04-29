Kumbaya with Ja? Packers ‘Working On’ Resolution with Star Corner

Just a few weeks ago, the least likely scenario in the Jaire Alexander-Packers drama was a resolution. Now, a kumbaya between the two parties have officially entered the chat.

Just days removed from a possible draft day trade, the Packers and their star former first-round cornerback might be working towards a resolution that could keep him on the roster.

It's a shocking development in a relationship that many believed to be rocky at best following another injury-filled season for the veteran cornerback.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com had the report on Tuesday morning that revealed the surprising news:

While shocking, this could be the best possible news for all parties involved. Jaire stays a part of a contending roster, while the Packers maximize his value to them by having him on the roster, and (hopefully) on the field. Alexander has been a Pro Bowler twice in his career and has 12 career interceptions in seven seasons.

As of now, Jaire is set to have a cap hit north of 24 million this year per Spotrac.

The Packers did draft one cornerback in this year's draft, selecting Tulane's Micah Robinson in the seventh round on Saturday. The team also added veteran Nate Hobbs in free agency thus far this offseason.

