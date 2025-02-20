Forte’s 30 Points Leads South Dakota in Big Win over St. Thomas

Chase Forte continued his impressive season Wednesday night pouring in a season high 30 points to help the South Dakota basketball team earn an 85-80 win over St. Thomas.

Forte went 10-for-18 from the field, knocked down a career high four triples, had nine rebounds (five offensive), four assists, three steals and a block.

Dre Bullock added 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, Max Burchill scored 13 points with a season-high three triples and Isaac Bruns added 10 points. The four Coyote double-figure scorers combined to shoot 21-for-21 from the free throw line.

The Yotes won the rebounding battle 39-28 over the Tommies and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds that turned into 25 second chance points. USD limited UST to just five offensive rebounds and four second chance points.

Behind Forte and Burchill's combined seven 3-pointers, the Coyotes connected on 13-of-37 attempts from deep. It was the first two-game stretch where the Yotes hit on 10 or more treys since Nov. 12-14 against Iowa and Dakota Wesleyan.

St. Thomas opened up the game taking a 16-6 lead five minutes into the game. While the Yotes were able to tie the score briefly at the two-minute mark of the first half, it was St. Thomas who held the lead for nearly 18 and a half minutes of the opening 20 minutes. Forte was the first player in double-figures with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half.

The Yotes grabbed their first lead of the game three minutes into the second half after back-to-back 3-pointers from Bullock and Kaleb Stewart . USD held the lead from the 13-minute mark to the seven-minute mark, but the lead would change hands six times over the final six minutes.

The lead changed hands for the final time with 32 seconds as Burchill came through in the clutch with his third triple of the game to put the Yotes up 81-80. After a steal from Forte on the following St. Thomas possession, Bullock connected on a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left. After the Tommies 3-point attempt went wide with four seconds left, Forte grabbed the board, was foul and made both free throws to close out the five-point win.

South Dakota hits the road this weekend to face Omaha Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. in Baxter Arena.

