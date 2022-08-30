Four Block Lane Closure Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

Traffic will be moving a lot slower on one of Sioux Falls' busiest streets for the next month.

The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning Wednesday (August 31), the outside southbound lane of South Minnesota Avenue will be closed between 33rd Street and 37th Street to allow crews to complete sidewalk improvements.

This work is scheduled to be completed by late September.

Also Wednesday, East 30th Street North will be closed to through traffic at Lewis Ave to allow utilities work to be completed.

This closure is expected to last one week.

