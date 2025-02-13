Internal Free Agent Priorities for the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a double-digit win season and have very few impact players set to depart the team this offseason.

There are a few intriguing names, but the Packers may not have to re-sign any of their impending free agents if they don't choose to.

Here's a look at the bigger names for the Packers that are set to hit the open market, as well as a look at who should be re-signed.

Notable Packers Free Agents: Eric Stokes, AJ Dillon, Josh Myers, Corey Ballentine, Eric Wilson, Brandon McManus, Andre Dillard, Tyler Davis, Tedarrell Slaton, Bo Melton, Daniel Whelan, Emanuel Wilson, and Isaiah McDuffie.

Out of that list, there are few 'must haves' for the Packers this offseason. Here are those players that should be prioritized by the front office for a return to Green Bay:

Kicker Brandon McManus - This is the no-brainer on the list. McManus just put together the best kicking season the Packers have seen in quite a while, missing just one total kick all season. He should come back at a relatively affordable figure, and the team needs the stability at what has been a very unstable position of late.

Punter Daniel Whelan - Sensing a theme? The Packers need to reinvest in their special teams. Whelan has been very consistent in his limited time with the team and deserves another shot to be the team's long-term answer. He had nearly identical stats this past season as he did in 2023 but marginally improved in most categories. He had nearly 40% of his punts this season finish inside the opponents 20-yard-line.

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie or Eric Wilson - Pick one and bring him back. These two aren't overly similar players, but they play similar roles on the team. Ideally, neither would draw starting snaps on defense, but due to injuries and inconsistency, both have been relied on in the past to do so. McDuffie is 5 years younger, but Wilson has been the more solid player of late. The team needs to re up with one of these two for their strong play on special teams and defensive spot duty behind starters Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper.

Those are the priorities. Here's the best guess as to who's back and who's not this offseason:

Re-Signed - McManus, Whelan, Wilson, Melton, Ballentine, Wilson

Not Retained - Stokes, Dillon, Myers, Slaton, McDuffie, Dillard, Davis

The Green Bay Packers hold pick number 23 in this year's NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay from Thursday, April 24th through Saturday, April 26th.

Sources: PFF.com and Spotrac