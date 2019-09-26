Free ‘Lets Try Hockey’ Event in Sioux Falls this Weekend

The hockey scene in Sioux Falls continues to grow and an event this weekend is looking to help continue that growth.

The Scheels IcePlex will play host to a 'Lets Try Hockey" event on Sunday September 29 that will allow kids to try the sport of hockey at no cost.

Not only is the event free, the equipment is provided including skates, glovers, helmets, pads, sticks and pucks.

Kids ages 4-6 will be on the ice from 2-3 PM and ages 7 and older will be from 3-4 PM.

I know first hand how great these events are as my four year old son Beckham has participated before and we will be participating again this weekend.

It gives kids a opportunity to try out a sport at no cost all while getting taught the game from coaches and players.

For more information on the event, visit the Sioux Falls Flyers website.