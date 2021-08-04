It has become a summertime tradition - - Moonlight Movies in downtown Sioux Falls.

This free event has been making summer evenings a whole bunch of fun for families in the Sioux Empire for years now. But it's not just families taking in these current and classic films. Couples, groups of friends, and neighbors, have made Fawick Park on Saturday nights, a destination location.

You don't really need anything other than a comfy lawn chair or your favorite outdoor blanket or quilt, and maybe some insect repellent (because you might meet a wandering mosquito or fly). Otherwise, you're set.

Get our free mobile app

Oh yeah, and the snacks- - you can purchase popcorn, candy, sodas, and water right there, just like at a movie theater! So no need to bring them with you.

The movies begin at dusk so the times might change depending on when the sun sets. Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. will have the estimated times for you on their website. They also suggest that parents decide if the movies are appropriate for their kids.

There are a couple of no-nos...no alcohol and no smoking is allowed.

The August theme is "Superheroes" and the movies showing this month fit perfectly into that category.

Saturday, August 7 - First up is Black Panther , starring the late great Chadwick Boseman. Rated PG-13

, starring the late great Chadwick Boseman. Rated PG-13 Saturday, August 14 - Wonder Woman is next starring Gal Gadot as the woman who will determine "the future of justice". Also rated PG-13.

is next starring Gal Gadot as the woman who will determine "the future of justice". Also rated PG-13. Saturday, August 28 - (Yup, skipping a Saturday in there) The Incredibles 2, rated PG.

For more information just go to Downtown Sioux Falls or call 605-338-4009.

Do You Know What Is Inside The Giant 60 Foot Tall Bull Head Off I-90?