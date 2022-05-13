Full 2022 Schedule Released for Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have completely changed their front office and coaching staff following a tough 2021 season and they are hoping with the additions they also made to the roster that they will have different fortunes in 2022.

On Thursday, the complete 2022 schedule was released for the Minnesota Vikings.

Some things of note include Minnesota hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as well as the Vikings hosting their first-ever Thanksgiving game with their opponent being the New England Patriots.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Schedule

Sunday

Sep. 11 Green Bay Packers U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 3:25pm Central Time Monday

Sep. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA 7:30pm Sunday

Sep. 25 Detroit Lions U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 1200pm Sunday

Oct. 2 at New Orleans Saints Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England 8:30am Sunday

Oct. 9 Chicago Bears U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 12:00pm Sunday

Oct. 16 at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 12:00pm Sunday

Oct. 23 - Sunday

Oct. 30 Arizona Cardinals U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 12:00pm Sunday

Nov. 6 at Washington Commanders FedExField, Landover, MD 12:00pm Sunday

Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY 12:00pm Sunday

Nov. 20 Dallas Cowboys U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 3:25pm Thursday

Nov. 24 New England Patriots U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 7:20pm Sunday

Dec. 4 New York Jets U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 12:00pm Sunday

Dec. 11 at Detroit Lions Ford Field, Detroit, MI 12:00pm Saturday

Dec. 17 Indianapolis Colts U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Time TBA Saturday

Dec. 24 New York Giants U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 12:00pm Sunday

Jan. 1 at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI 4:25pm Sunday

Jan. 8 at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Time TBA

If you would like to check out their entire 2022 schedule, you can find it here.

It is going to be very interesting to see how Minnesota navigates this schedule and to truly see if their fortunes change in 2022.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and news surrounding the organization, you can visit their team website.

Check Out This 1962 Listing of Sioux Falls Bars and Restaurants - Do You Remember Any? Check out this collection of Sioux Falls bars and restaurants. We have Giovanni's Steak House, The Rainbow Bar, Harry's Hamburgers, Eagle Bar and Lounge, Pancake House, Nickel Plate, and more. Do you remember any of them? Or how long any lasted?



