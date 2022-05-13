Full 2022 Schedule Released for Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have completely changed their front office and coaching staff following a tough 2021 season and they are hoping with the additions they also made to the roster that they will have different fortunes in 2022.
On Thursday, the complete 2022 schedule was released for the Minnesota Vikings.
Some things of note include Minnesota hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as well as the Vikings hosting their first-ever Thanksgiving game with their opponent being the New England Patriots.
Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Schedule
|Sunday
Sep. 11
|Green Bay Packers U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|3:25pm Central Time
|Monday
Sep. 19
|at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|7:30pm
|Sunday
Sep. 25
|Detroit Lions U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|1200pm
|Sunday
Oct. 2
|at New Orleans Saints Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|8:30am
|Sunday
Oct. 9
|Chicago Bears U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|12:00pm
|Sunday
Oct. 16
|at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|12:00pm
|Sunday
Oct. 23
|-
|Sunday
Oct. 30
|Arizona Cardinals U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|12:00pm
|Sunday
Nov. 6
|at Washington Commanders FedExField, Landover, MD
|12:00pm
|Sunday
Nov. 13
|at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
|12:00pm
|Sunday
Nov. 20
|Dallas Cowboys U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|3:25pm
|Thursday
Nov. 24
|New England Patriots U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|7:20pm
|Sunday
Dec. 4
|New York Jets U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|12:00pm
|Sunday
Dec. 11
|at Detroit Lions Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|12:00pm
|Saturday
Dec. 17
|Indianapolis Colts U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|Time TBA
|Saturday
Dec. 24
|New York Giants U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|12:00pm
|Sunday
Jan. 1
|at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
|4:25pm
|Sunday
Jan. 8
|at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
|Time TBA
If you would like to check out their entire 2022 schedule, you can find it here.
It is going to be very interesting to see how Minnesota navigates this schedule and to truly see if their fortunes change in 2022.
For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and news surrounding the organization, you can visit their team website.
