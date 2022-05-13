Full 2022 Schedule Released for Minnesota Vikings

Full 2022 Schedule Released for Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have completely changed their front office and coaching staff following a tough 2021 season and they are hoping with the additions they also made to the roster that they will have different fortunes in 2022.

On Thursday, the complete 2022 schedule was released for the Minnesota Vikings.

Some things of note include Minnesota hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as well as the Vikings hosting their first-ever Thanksgiving game with their opponent being the New England Patriots.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Schedule

Sunday
Sep. 11		Green Bay Packers U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN3:25pm Central Time
Monday
Sep. 19		at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA7:30pm
Sunday
Sep. 25		Detroit Lions U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN1200pm
Sunday
Oct. 2		at New Orleans Saints Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England8:30am
Sunday
Oct. 9		Chicago Bears U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN12:00pm
Sunday
Oct. 16		at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL12:00pm
Sunday
Oct. 23		-
Sunday
Oct. 30		Arizona Cardinals U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN12:00pm
Sunday
Nov. 6		at Washington Commanders FedExField, Landover, MD12:00pm
Sunday
Nov. 13		at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY12:00pm
Sunday
Nov. 20		Dallas Cowboys U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN3:25pm
Thursday
Nov. 24		New England Patriots U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN7:20pm
Sunday
Dec. 4		New York Jets U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN12:00pm
Sunday
Dec. 11		at Detroit Lions Ford Field, Detroit, MI12:00pm
Saturday
Dec. 17		Indianapolis Colts U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNTime TBA
Saturday
Dec. 24		New York Giants U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN12:00pm
Sunday
Jan. 1		at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI4:25pm
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, ILTime TBA

If you would like to check out their entire 2022 schedule, you can find it here.

It is going to be very interesting to see how Minnesota navigates this schedule and to truly see if their fortunes change in 2022.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and news surrounding the organization, you can visit their team website.

