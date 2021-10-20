Fun Halloween Family Activities With Sioux Falls Parks & Rec

With Halloween right around the corner, the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has several safe and fun family activities planned.

First is the S'more Halloween Fun Run on Saturday, October 23 at Tuthill Park from 10 am to 11 am. That's right, you can eat delicious snack foods and work off those calories with a fun run. There will be various stations throughout the trail. At each station, you will earn one essential component of a s'more. At the end of the run, you will find a bonfire where you can enjoy your hard-earned snack. Need another s'more? Take the run again. Registration is required and there is a small fee of $4.69. Worth the price if you ask me!

Next up is Flick and Float at the Midco Aquatic Center on Sunday, October 24 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Jump into the 50 Meter Pool and watch the movie Scoob. Inner tubes will be provided so you won't have to tread water for the whole movie. The event is open to those who have an active swim pass or pay the daily admission rate.

Finally, it's a morning of Defrightful Family Fun on Saturday, October 30 at Kuehn Community Center from 10 am to Noon. Think of it as a Halloween costume dress rehearsal for the whole family. Win prizes with the "not so spooky" minute to win it games and much more. No registration is required and the event is free to all ages.

For more info click here.